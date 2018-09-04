Great home in mint condition. Master bedroom down. 2 other bedroom up. Soar ceiling living area. Newly installed laminate wood floor downstairs. Community is within walking distance to Collin county community college and is close to Stonebriar Mall shopping area. Easy access to Hwy 121. Community pool is available for use during summer time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10288 Darkwood Drive have any available units?
10288 Darkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10288 Darkwood Drive have?
Some of 10288 Darkwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10288 Darkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10288 Darkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.