All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10288 Darkwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10288 Darkwood Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:53 AM

10288 Darkwood Drive

10288 Darkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10288 Darkwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home in mint condition. Master bedroom down. 2 other bedroom up. Soar ceiling living area. Newly installed laminate wood floor downstairs. Community is within walking distance to Collin county community college and is close to Stonebriar Mall shopping area. Easy access to Hwy 121. Community pool is available for use during summer time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10288 Darkwood Drive have any available units?
10288 Darkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10288 Darkwood Drive have?
Some of 10288 Darkwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10288 Darkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10288 Darkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10288 Darkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10288 Darkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10288 Darkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10288 Darkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10288 Darkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10288 Darkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10288 Darkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10288 Darkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 10288 Darkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10288 Darkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10288 Darkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10288 Darkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District