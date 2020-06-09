10263 Summit Run Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage pet friendly

Stunning townhouse neighborhood- Community Pool 1 door away; huge community park 1 block away & dog walking area on the street. Amazing open-soaring ceiling in Living-Dining-Kitchen. Wall of windows to fenced backyard with patio. Tenant only maintains backyard (HOA does front). Upstairs lofted (half wall) gameroom and 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. Master with vaulted ceiling. Blinds throughout. Granite Kit Counter-island to living-Appliances: range-oven, refrig,dishwasher. Utility Room separate: full size space (connections are elec). Down all hardwood look. Up all newer frieze carpet. (pets allowed 1 dog to 50lb-no aggressive breed)(No cats)