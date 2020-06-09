All apartments in Frisco
10263 Summit Run Drive
10263 Summit Run Drive

10263 Summit Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10263 Summit Run Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Stunning townhouse neighborhood- Community Pool 1 door away; huge community park 1 block away & dog walking area on the street. Amazing open-soaring ceiling in Living-Dining-Kitchen. Wall of windows to fenced backyard with patio. Tenant only maintains backyard (HOA does front). Upstairs lofted (half wall) gameroom and 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. Master with vaulted ceiling. Blinds throughout. Granite Kit Counter-island to living-Appliances: range-oven, refrig,dishwasher. Utility Room separate: full size space (connections are elec). Down all hardwood look. Up all newer frieze carpet. (pets allowed 1 dog to 50lb-no aggressive breed)(No cats)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 Summit Run Drive have any available units?
10263 Summit Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10263 Summit Run Drive have?
Some of 10263 Summit Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 Summit Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10263 Summit Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 Summit Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10263 Summit Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10263 Summit Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10263 Summit Run Drive offers parking.
Does 10263 Summit Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10263 Summit Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 Summit Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10263 Summit Run Drive has a pool.
Does 10263 Summit Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 10263 Summit Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 Summit Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10263 Summit Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

