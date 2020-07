Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Truly Exceptional and Meticulously Maintained Townhome with New Granite, Stainless Appliances, Custom Paint, Carpet and Fixtures. There is so much to appreciate about this Jewel! Entering to Fabulous Living Space w Windows Vaulting to 2nd Floor, Opens to Spacious Kitchen w Coffee Bar. Master Suite offers High Ceilings, Large Closet, bath with sep. Shower and Garden tub. Privacy Fence, Landscaping. Across the Street From Amenity Center!