10211 Cavalcade Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

Spectacular gently lived furnished Stucco home in highly desired Gated Lexington Country subdivision of Frisco ISD. Master bedroom with guest room & Study down, 3 bedrooms with Game & Media room upstairs. Soaring ceilings in the family room, beautiful gourmet kitchen, gorgeous architecture, bright light, large rooms and extra storage spaces. House comes with Stainless Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, TVs, Bedroom sets, Family & Dining room furniture. GREAT LOCATION, Fantastic Amenities - Clubhouse, Community Pool, Jogging & Bike Path, Park & Playgrounds. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...A MUST SEE! More photos coming soon.