Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10211 Cavalcade Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:42 AM

10211 Cavalcade Drive

10211 Cavalcade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10211 Cavalcade Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Spectacular gently lived furnished Stucco home in highly desired Gated Lexington Country subdivision of Frisco ISD. Master bedroom with guest room & Study down, 3 bedrooms with Game & Media room upstairs. Soaring ceilings in the family room, beautiful gourmet kitchen, gorgeous architecture, bright light, large rooms and extra storage spaces. House comes with Stainless Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, TVs, Bedroom sets, Family & Dining room furniture. GREAT LOCATION, Fantastic Amenities - Clubhouse, Community Pool, Jogging & Bike Path, Park & Playgrounds. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...A MUST SEE! More photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10211 Cavalcade Drive have any available units?
10211 Cavalcade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10211 Cavalcade Drive have?
Some of 10211 Cavalcade Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10211 Cavalcade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10211 Cavalcade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10211 Cavalcade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10211 Cavalcade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10211 Cavalcade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10211 Cavalcade Drive offers parking.
Does 10211 Cavalcade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10211 Cavalcade Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10211 Cavalcade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10211 Cavalcade Drive has a pool.
Does 10211 Cavalcade Drive have accessible units?
No, 10211 Cavalcade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10211 Cavalcade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10211 Cavalcade Drive has units with dishwashers.

