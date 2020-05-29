All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

10204 Max Lane

10204 Max Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Max Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful moving in ready home with prime location off Hwy 121 and Hillcrest. Updated floors and fixtures throughout. Spectacular open floor plan with flex space that can be an office, formal dining or living to your left upon entry. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking nook and living area. Master BR split from secondary bedrooms. Master bath is elegantly updated with tile, separate bath and shower. Great backyard with privacy fence. Close to schools and shopping center. Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Max Lane have any available units?
10204 Max Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 Max Lane have?
Some of 10204 Max Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 Max Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Max Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Max Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10204 Max Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10204 Max Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10204 Max Lane offers parking.
Does 10204 Max Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 Max Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Max Lane have a pool?
No, 10204 Max Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10204 Max Lane have accessible units?
No, 10204 Max Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Max Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 Max Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

