Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor plan! Property is backing matured trees and greenbelt. The 14x9 loft upstairs can be used as a study. Wood flooring in high ceiling family room, dining area, loft, and hallways. Open kitchen has granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, ss sink, and large WI pantry. Others: linen closet, high vanity cabinet in all full baths, fan in all bedrooms and common areas, WI closet, tiles in entry and all wet areas, and painted garage. Move-in ready!