10166 Western Hills Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous Former Darling model in Trails of West Frisco. Master bedroom suite & 5th bedroom down, study with French doors & wood floors, beautiful gourmet kitchen with butlers pantry open to family room. Decorative lighting, iron spindle staircase. Upstairs has 3 beds, Jack & Jill bath, full bath, spacious game room & media room. 2 walk in attics. Oversized garage. Large backyard with covered patio, backs to hike and bike trail. Great Frisco schools! See this home today before its too late!