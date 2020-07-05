All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:06 AM

10166 Western Hills Drive

10166 Western Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10166 Western Hills Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous Former Darling model in Trails of West Frisco. Master bedroom suite & 5th bedroom down, study with French doors & wood floors, beautiful gourmet kitchen with butlers pantry open to family room. Decorative lighting, iron spindle staircase. Upstairs has 3 beds, Jack & Jill bath, full bath, spacious game room & media room. 2 walk in attics. Oversized garage. Large backyard with covered patio, backs to hike and bike trail. Great Frisco schools! See this home today before its too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10166 Western Hills Drive have any available units?
10166 Western Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10166 Western Hills Drive have?
Some of 10166 Western Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10166 Western Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10166 Western Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10166 Western Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10166 Western Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10166 Western Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10166 Western Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 10166 Western Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10166 Western Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10166 Western Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 10166 Western Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10166 Western Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 10166 Western Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10166 Western Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10166 Western Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

