10110 Loving Trail Drive

A fabulous one story home in Frisco with numerous updates. No carpet. Brand new appliances except for the microwave. It is only few months old. Laminate and ceramic tile floors throughout the house. Kitchen with huge granite counters, and decorative back splash and cabinets. It also has a skylight to brighten up the whole house. Split bedrooms and open floor plan. Updated lighting throughout the whole house and bathrooms. Huge backyard. Two backyard canopies. Prestigious Frisco schools.