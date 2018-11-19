All apartments in Frisco
10110 Loving Trail Drive
10110 Loving Trail Drive

10110 Loving Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10110 Loving Trail Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A fabulous one story home in Frisco with numerous updates. No carpet. Brand new appliances except for the microwave. It is only few months old. Laminate and ceramic tile floors throughout the house. Kitchen with huge granite counters, and decorative back splash and cabinets. It also has a skylight to brighten up the whole house. Split bedrooms and open floor plan. Updated lighting throughout the whole house and bathrooms. Huge backyard. Two backyard canopies. Prestigious Frisco schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

