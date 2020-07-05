All apartments in Frisco
10092 Wake Bridge Drive
10092 Wake Bridge Drive

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10092 Wake Bridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Here is a ready to move in corner unit, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5 bath with 2.5 garage town home has a back yard and side yard. Community offers a pool and play ground. The kitchen opens to the family room & dining area & includes a island w breakfast bar. Good sized rooms, high ceilings with a lot of natural light. All bedrooms upstairs with additional loft area with open living area. Separate Study is located just off the front entry. Easy access to major highways. Excellent location with Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

