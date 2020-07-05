10092 Wake Bridge Drive

Amenities

Here is a ready to move in corner unit, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5 bath with 2.5 garage town home has a back yard and side yard. Community offers a pool and play ground. The kitchen opens to the family room & dining area & includes a island w breakfast bar. Good sized rooms, high ceilings with a lot of natural light. All bedrooms upstairs with additional loft area with open living area. Separate Study is located just off the front entry. Easy access to major highways. Excellent location with Frisco ISD!