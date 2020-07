Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Frisco ISD!!! Beautiful 1 story house within Wakeland High School Zone. It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths beautiful landscape, covered porch and sprinkler system solar tinting on windows for energy conservation. Walk to Elementary and Middle Schools, greenbelt lot close to parks, community pool, and tennis courts! 1.5 mile W of Dallas Tollway.Turn left on The Trails,left on Sonnet Dr,left on Cedar Wood turns into Wheat Ridge. Its a MUST SEE HOUSE in Frisco.