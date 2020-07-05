All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10055 Cross Bend Circle

10055 Cross Bend Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10055 Cross Bend Cir, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Highland built home, situated on a cul-de-sac street in the middle of desirable The Trails of West Frisco subdivision. Walk to Frisco's Fisher Elementary school. Huge Front yard for the kids to play. Many upgrades including hardwood flooring, black quartz kitchen countertops, fresh paint, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator will stay. Beautiful covered back patio, to enjoy those Texas sunsets.
Please visit the Frisco ISD to confirm all school zones. Recently Updated AC unit.
Only Available for Lease through Home Partners of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10055 Cross Bend Circle have any available units?
10055 Cross Bend Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10055 Cross Bend Circle have?
Some of 10055 Cross Bend Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10055 Cross Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10055 Cross Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10055 Cross Bend Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10055 Cross Bend Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10055 Cross Bend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10055 Cross Bend Circle offers parking.
Does 10055 Cross Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10055 Cross Bend Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10055 Cross Bend Circle have a pool?
No, 10055 Cross Bend Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10055 Cross Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 10055 Cross Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10055 Cross Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10055 Cross Bend Circle has units with dishwashers.

