All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Westridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Westridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Westridge Apartments

8841 Avril Ct N · (660) 889-4801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8841 Avril Ct N, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
Comfort and convenience are the standard of living at Westridge Apartment Homes, where an excellent location combined with beautifully landscaped grounds, a number of amenities and well appointed interiors create the perfect place for you to call home. If you see yourself enjoying a lifestyle that includes only the highest quality on every level, then we welcome you home to Westridge. Our community is conveniently located west of Downtown Fort Worth off loop 820 and Camp Bowie West. Welcome home! Schedule a Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per adult
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (non-refundable for each animal)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per animal, per month
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Open lot, Carports $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westridge Apartments have any available units?
Westridge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Westridge Apartments have?
Some of Westridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westridge Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Westridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Westridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Westridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Westridge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity