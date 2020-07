Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet valet service yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse dog grooming area game room shuffle board

At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle. Our professional, yet comfortable, club space houses an open hip Social Room for events and community gatherings. We also have one of the only techforward office suites for lease, right next to a full cafe & kitchen bar for that occasional party, quiet reading, or me time. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment flats feature designer touches that include stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood styled flooring. Contact us today to learn more about joining our community.