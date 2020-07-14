All apartments in Fort Worth
The Retreat

8200 Brentwood Stair Rd · (817) 241-2543
Rent Special
1/2 Off July and August (July MI only)
Rent Special
$299 move-in fee
Location

8200 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8200L · Avail. Sep 4

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1891P · Avail. Aug 29

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Unit 1875P · Avail. Sep 10

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Unit 1858D · Avail. Aug 18

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The Retreat is an upscale pet friendly townhome community located in beautiful Fort Worth, Texas. The community offers a wide arrange of one, two and three bedroom homes with floor plans designed for your every need. Amenities include wide open floor plans, wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, private fenced in backyards perfect for pets and attached one or two car garages in select townhomes. The community has resort style pools perfect for the summer time, newly renovated clubhouse and business center, 24HR updated fitness center, bbq and picnic areas, remote gate access and 24HR emergency maintenance. Call or stop by today to find your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 One time Fee per pet
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Max weight 40 lb each. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact our leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat have any available units?
The Retreat has 4 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat have?
Some of The Retreat's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Off July and August (July MI only)
Is The Retreat pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat offers parking.
Does The Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Retreat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat has a pool.
Does The Retreat have accessible units?
No, The Retreat does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat has units with dishwashers.
