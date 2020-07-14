Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub

The Retreat is an upscale pet friendly townhome community located in beautiful Fort Worth, Texas. The community offers a wide arrange of one, two and three bedroom homes with floor plans designed for your every need. Amenities include wide open floor plans, wood burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, private fenced in backyards perfect for pets and attached one or two car garages in select townhomes. The community has resort style pools perfect for the summer time, newly renovated clubhouse and business center, 24HR updated fitness center, bbq and picnic areas, remote gate access and 24HR emergency maintenance. Call or stop by today to find your future home!