All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Texas & Pacific Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Texas & Pacific Lofts
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:45 AM

Texas & Pacific Lofts

221 W Lancaster Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Downtown Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

221 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
T&P 1 bedroom and 1 bath 745 sq ft in the hi rise - Awesome North view 1 bed room 1 bath large living dining kitchen open concept. Look out over the downtown Fort Worth sunrise every morning when you wake up here. High floor, great view. 2 car unassigned parking. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Work out, resistance pool, patio retreat, owners lounge and conference area. Basic hi speed internet and basic cable are HOA perks. Owner pays dues. Prefer no pets. Tenant pays water, electric and renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Texas & Pacific Lofts have any available units?
Texas & Pacific Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Texas & Pacific Lofts have?
Some of Texas & Pacific Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Texas & Pacific Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Texas & Pacific Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Texas & Pacific Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Texas & Pacific Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does Texas & Pacific Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Texas & Pacific Lofts offers parking.
Does Texas & Pacific Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Texas & Pacific Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Texas & Pacific Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Texas & Pacific Lofts has a pool.
Does Texas & Pacific Lofts have accessible units?
No, Texas & Pacific Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Texas & Pacific Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Texas & Pacific Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University