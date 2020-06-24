Texas & Pacific Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool internet access

T&P 1 bedroom and 1 bath 745 sq ft in the hi rise - Awesome North view 1 bed room 1 bath large living dining kitchen open concept. Look out over the downtown Fort Worth sunrise every morning when you wake up here. High floor, great view. 2 car unassigned parking. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Work out, resistance pool, patio retreat, owners lounge and conference area. Basic hi speed internet and basic cable are HOA perks. Owner pays dues. Prefer no pets. Tenant pays water, electric and renters insurance.



No Pets Allowed



