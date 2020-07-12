/
overton south
108 Apartments for rent in Overton South, Fort Worth, TX
31 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
21 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
996 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
11 Units Available
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
14 Units Available
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
978 sqft
We are in a prime location, walking distance to grocery and retail stores as well as multiple restaurants. We are just minutes from downtown with close access to I-20.
Results within 1 mile of Overton South
16 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
21 Units Available
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
976 sqft
WELCOME HOME The Park at LeBlanc Apartments is a beautiful community offering stylish and luxurious one and two bedroom apartment homes.
18 Units Available
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1030 sqft
Comfortable homes with open designs and fully equipped kitchens. Located on a beautifully landscaped property that includes a pool and volleyball court. Close to I-20, Texas Christian University and Hulen Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Overton South
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
28 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
43 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Dakota Ridge Apartments, an apartment community like no other. We are conveniently located in Fort Worth, Texas near local highways for premier access to shopping, fine dining and great entertainment.
22 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,531
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
71 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
39 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
37 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,276
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,211
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
45 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
30 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
14 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
5 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
6 Units Available
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
41 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
43 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
5 Units Available
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1078 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
17 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
