Fort Worth, TX
9957 Delamere Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:36 PM

9957 Delamere Drive

9957 Delamere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9957 Delamere Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home seconds away from Alliance Town Center Shopping area with all of the shopping and dining options you could ever need! Property recently gone through top to bottom with full interior paint June 2019 and tile flooring installed June 2019. Bamboo wood flooring throughout including master and no carpet. Open floor plan with 10ft ceilings and split bedrooms. Bright, open and excellent layout. Formal dining. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space, barstool breakfast seating and walk in pantry. Master suite has dual sink vanity, huuugggee walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Relax and unwind in the backyard under the cedar wood pergola. Easy hwy access for a stressless commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9957 Delamere Drive have any available units?
9957 Delamere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9957 Delamere Drive have?
Some of 9957 Delamere Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9957 Delamere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9957 Delamere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9957 Delamere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9957 Delamere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9957 Delamere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9957 Delamere Drive offers parking.
Does 9957 Delamere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9957 Delamere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9957 Delamere Drive have a pool?
No, 9957 Delamere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9957 Delamere Drive have accessible units?
No, 9957 Delamere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9957 Delamere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9957 Delamere Drive has units with dishwashers.

