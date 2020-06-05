9957 Delamere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home seconds away from Alliance Town Center Shopping area with all of the shopping and dining options you could ever need! Property recently gone through top to bottom with full interior paint June 2019 and tile flooring installed June 2019. Bamboo wood flooring throughout including master and no carpet. Open floor plan with 10ft ceilings and split bedrooms. Bright, open and excellent layout. Formal dining. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage space, barstool breakfast seating and walk in pantry. Master suite has dual sink vanity, huuugggee walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Relax and unwind in the backyard under the cedar wood pergola. Easy hwy access for a stressless commute.