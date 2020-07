Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Huge pantry off of kitchen with room for a second refrigerator. Stainless steel kitchen appliances and refrigerator stays with the property. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. No neighbors behind the house, just the great outdoors. Elementary school is North elementary and is within walking distance. Easy interstate access. Spacious and clean just move in. All kitchen appliances stay with the property.