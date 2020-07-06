9948 Delamere Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5 minutes to I-35W. Unlimited shops and restaurants in Alliance shopping center, escape to your own backyard oasis with a peaceful view of park and pond, spacious family space in enlarged temperature controlled garage with recess can-lights and cabinets, formal dining room with built in cabinets and wainscoting. Open floor plan with master suite separate from other bedrooms, large living room-breakfast combo with surround sound speakers and gas fireplace. Woodfloor throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter top and gas cook top. Family and kid-friendly neighborhood in Keller ISD. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay.