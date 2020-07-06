All apartments in Fort Worth
9948 Delamere Drive

9948 Delamere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9948 Delamere Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 minutes to I-35W. Unlimited shops and restaurants in Alliance shopping center, escape to your own backyard oasis with a peaceful view of park and pond, spacious family space in enlarged temperature controlled garage with recess can-lights and cabinets, formal dining room with built in cabinets and wainscoting. Open floor plan with master suite separate from other bedrooms, large living room-breakfast combo with surround sound speakers and gas fireplace. Woodfloor throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter top and gas cook top. Family and kid-friendly neighborhood in Keller ISD. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9948 Delamere Drive have any available units?
9948 Delamere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9948 Delamere Drive have?
Some of 9948 Delamere Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9948 Delamere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9948 Delamere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9948 Delamere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9948 Delamere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9948 Delamere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9948 Delamere Drive offers parking.
Does 9948 Delamere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9948 Delamere Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9948 Delamere Drive have a pool?
No, 9948 Delamere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9948 Delamere Drive have accessible units?
No, 9948 Delamere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9948 Delamere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9948 Delamere Drive has units with dishwashers.

