9928 Alemeda Court

Amenities

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile floors in living room and kitchen make this a breeze to clean and enjoy. Large brick corner fireplace in living room makes floor plan easy to accommodate most furniture needs. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops have been added to make this a cooks delight! Stainless steel appliances include a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator Both bathrooms are updated and feature beautiful tile. Make sure to schedule a tour of this awesome home today!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.