All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9928 Alemeda Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9928 Alemeda Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9928 Alemeda Court

9928 Alemeda Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9928 Alemeda Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile floors in living room and kitchen make this a breeze to clean and enjoy. Large brick corner fireplace in living room makes floor plan easy to accommodate most furniture needs. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops have been added to make this a cooks delight! Stainless steel appliances include a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator Both bathrooms are updated and feature beautiful tile. Make sure to schedule a tour of this awesome home today!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 Alemeda Court have any available units?
9928 Alemeda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9928 Alemeda Court have?
Some of 9928 Alemeda Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9928 Alemeda Court currently offering any rent specials?
9928 Alemeda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 Alemeda Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9928 Alemeda Court is pet friendly.
Does 9928 Alemeda Court offer parking?
No, 9928 Alemeda Court does not offer parking.
Does 9928 Alemeda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 Alemeda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 Alemeda Court have a pool?
No, 9928 Alemeda Court does not have a pool.
Does 9928 Alemeda Court have accessible units?
No, 9928 Alemeda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 Alemeda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9928 Alemeda Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University