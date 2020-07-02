All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:22 PM

9925 Chadbourne Road

9925 Chadbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

9925 Chadbourne Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Well maintenance Home in the heart of Keller! 3 minutes drive to middle school, 5 minutes to elementary schools. Bus stop pick up at the corner to high school. Wood floor and tile throughout. Only stairs has carpet. Spacious floor plan perfect home for a growing family. Formal dining and living combo to give the perfect for any entertaining. Crown molding throughout entire home. Sit back and relax in Master Suite with sitting area. Master bedroom has beautiful vintage bathtub, separate shower with multiple shower jets. All rooms have walk-in closets. Media and large game room. Brand new Samsung stainless steel refrigerator and washer included. AND SO MUCH MORE!!! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9925 Chadbourne Road have any available units?
9925 Chadbourne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9925 Chadbourne Road have?
Some of 9925 Chadbourne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9925 Chadbourne Road currently offering any rent specials?
9925 Chadbourne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9925 Chadbourne Road pet-friendly?
No, 9925 Chadbourne Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9925 Chadbourne Road offer parking?
Yes, 9925 Chadbourne Road offers parking.
Does 9925 Chadbourne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9925 Chadbourne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9925 Chadbourne Road have a pool?
No, 9925 Chadbourne Road does not have a pool.
Does 9925 Chadbourne Road have accessible units?
No, 9925 Chadbourne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9925 Chadbourne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9925 Chadbourne Road has units with dishwashers.

