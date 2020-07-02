9925 Chadbourne Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Well maintenance Home in the heart of Keller! 3 minutes drive to middle school, 5 minutes to elementary schools. Bus stop pick up at the corner to high school. Wood floor and tile throughout. Only stairs has carpet. Spacious floor plan perfect home for a growing family. Formal dining and living combo to give the perfect for any entertaining. Crown molding throughout entire home. Sit back and relax in Master Suite with sitting area. Master bedroom has beautiful vintage bathtub, separate shower with multiple shower jets. All rooms have walk-in closets. Media and large game room. Brand new Samsung stainless steel refrigerator and washer included. AND SO MUCH MORE!!! A must see!