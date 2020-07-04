9832 Rimstone

Amenities

Nice 1 story house in White Settlement ISD - Nice 1 story house in White Settlement ISD. Formal living/dining area at front of house and kitchen with eat-in dining space. Kitchen has bar space and opens to back living area. Utility also has pantry with lots of shelves. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Carpet in living, formal dining, and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and utility. New sheet vinyl in bathrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. Gas and electric. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent. No smoking & no housing vouchers. Up to 2 pets okay - $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out.



