Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:22 PM

9832 Rimstone

9832 Rimstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9832 Rimstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Willow Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 story house in White Settlement ISD - Nice 1 story house in White Settlement ISD. Formal living/dining area at front of house and kitchen with eat-in dining space. Kitchen has bar space and opens to back living area. Utility also has pantry with lots of shelves. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Carpet in living, formal dining, and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and utility. New sheet vinyl in bathrooms. Fenced back yard with covered patio. Gas and electric. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5 times monthly rent. No smoking & no housing vouchers. Up to 2 pets okay - $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move-out.

(RLNE3525067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9832 Rimstone have any available units?
9832 Rimstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9832 Rimstone have?
Some of 9832 Rimstone's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9832 Rimstone currently offering any rent specials?
9832 Rimstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9832 Rimstone pet-friendly?
Yes, 9832 Rimstone is pet friendly.
Does 9832 Rimstone offer parking?
No, 9832 Rimstone does not offer parking.
Does 9832 Rimstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9832 Rimstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9832 Rimstone have a pool?
No, 9832 Rimstone does not have a pool.
Does 9832 Rimstone have accessible units?
No, 9832 Rimstone does not have accessible units.
Does 9832 Rimstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 9832 Rimstone does not have units with dishwashers.

