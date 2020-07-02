9832 Pack Saddle Trl

Amenities

A very beautiful home, in a great location of Fort Worth near the military base. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a two-car garage. This home has hardwood floors and carpet throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a nice, fenced backyard. Home is just minutes from NAS JRB Fort Worth and Lockheed Martin.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



