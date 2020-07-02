All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:17 AM

9832 Pack Saddle Trl

9832 Pack Saddle Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9832 Pack Saddle Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very beautiful home, in a great location of Fort Worth near the military base. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a two-car garage. This home has hardwood floors and carpet throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a nice, fenced backyard. Very beautiful home, in a great location of Carrollton. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a two-car garage. This home has hardwood floors and carpet throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a nice, fenced backyard. Home is just minutes from NAS JRB Fort Worth and Lockheed Martin.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5557381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9832 Pack Saddle Trl have any available units?
9832 Pack Saddle Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9832 Pack Saddle Trl have?
Some of 9832 Pack Saddle Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9832 Pack Saddle Trl currently offering any rent specials?
9832 Pack Saddle Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9832 Pack Saddle Trl pet-friendly?
No, 9832 Pack Saddle Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9832 Pack Saddle Trl offer parking?
Yes, 9832 Pack Saddle Trl offers parking.
Does 9832 Pack Saddle Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9832 Pack Saddle Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9832 Pack Saddle Trl have a pool?
No, 9832 Pack Saddle Trl does not have a pool.
Does 9832 Pack Saddle Trl have accessible units?
No, 9832 Pack Saddle Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 9832 Pack Saddle Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9832 Pack Saddle Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

