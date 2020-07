Amenities

Room to S P R E A D out! 4 bedroom home in North FW has newer paint and flooring, plus a great location! 2 story home features 3 living areas, 2 dining areas and a oversized kitchen. Formal living+dining area open to gigantic family room and spacious kitchen. Great walk in pantry plus utility room. All bedrooms upstairs with addition living area or game room up. Backyard has plenty of pet and child play area. If you are looking for space for everyone...this is it.