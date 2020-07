Amenities

Big three bedroom two bath with study in the highly sought after Heritage subdivision. With access to all the amenities that come along with it! This all brick home is located in the desirable Keller School District close to shopping and HWY 35. With the huge island in the kitchen, wood floors and great lay out this house really is a must see. Step out on to your back patio and enjoy the view of downtown Fort Worth or stay warm by the fire