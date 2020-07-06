9708 Bragg Road

Amenities

Charming 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car Garage in Presidio Village. Spacious living room open to dining and kitchen area. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. 2 Large Living areas plus game room & formal dining. Large kitchen. Spacious backyard with covered porch for kids to play. Call to make an appointment to view. Application fee $30 per adult 18 yrs or older. 1 year lease min.