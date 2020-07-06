All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:44 AM

9708 Bragg Road

9708 Bragg Road · No Longer Available
Location

9708 Bragg Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with 2 car Garage in Presidio Village. Spacious living room open to dining and kitchen area. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. 2 Large Living areas plus game room & formal dining. Large kitchen. Spacious backyard with covered porch for kids to play. Call to make an appointment to view. Application fee $30 per adult 18 yrs or older. 1 year lease min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Bragg Road have any available units?
9708 Bragg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9708 Bragg Road have?
Some of 9708 Bragg Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9708 Bragg Road currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Bragg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Bragg Road pet-friendly?
No, 9708 Bragg Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9708 Bragg Road offer parking?
Yes, 9708 Bragg Road offers parking.
Does 9708 Bragg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 Bragg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Bragg Road have a pool?
No, 9708 Bragg Road does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Bragg Road have accessible units?
No, 9708 Bragg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Bragg Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9708 Bragg Road has units with dishwashers.

