Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9632 Yerba Mansa Lane

9632 Yerba Mansa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9632 Yerba Mansa Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5 bedroom home plus office in sought after Harmon Ranch and Northwest ISD. Grand entrance to spiral staircase. Office is currently being used as bedroom. Master bedroom down with beautiful windows, separate vanities in master bath and large walk-in closet. At top of stairs a large area with builtin shelving; 4 bedrooms (2 on each side of house) and 2 full baths. 2 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large family room with fireplace; large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Large fenced backyard (current play equipment does not stay.) No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane have any available units?
9632 Yerba Mansa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane have?
Some of 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9632 Yerba Mansa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane offer parking?
No, 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane have a pool?
No, 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane have accessible units?
No, 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9632 Yerba Mansa Lane has units with dishwashers.

