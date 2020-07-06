9632 Yerba Mansa Lane

Amenities

5 bedroom home plus office in sought after Harmon Ranch and Northwest ISD. Grand entrance to spiral staircase. Office is currently being used as bedroom. Master bedroom down with beautiful windows, separate vanities in master bath and large walk-in closet. At top of stairs a large area with builtin shelving; 4 bedrooms (2 on each side of house) and 2 full baths. 2 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large family room with fireplace; large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Large fenced backyard (current play equipment does not stay.) No Smoking.