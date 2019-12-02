9608 Manassas Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*FOR RENT for $1575* Welcome home to this 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage home in Presidio Village with great schools in coveted Northwest ISD. This brick home features open floor plan and all new carpet throughout. Large living room next to a spacious kitchen, breakfast bar and dining area that opens thru french doors to the covered patio. Spacious walk-in laundry room-pantry combo allows for extra storage. Grand master bedroom with dual windows and master bath with extra storage space. Non-master bedrooms too have good size closets. House location is great with quick access to I-35W, Hwy 287, Heritage Trace Pkwy, local businesses, Keller, and quick short drive to Peterson elementary. Don't miss this superb house!