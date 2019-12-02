All apartments in Fort Worth
9608 Manassas Road

9608 Manassas Road · No Longer Available
Location

9608 Manassas Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*FOR RENT for $1575* Welcome home to this 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage home in Presidio Village with great schools in coveted Northwest ISD. This brick home features open floor plan and all new carpet throughout. Large living room next to a spacious kitchen, breakfast bar and dining area that opens thru french doors to the covered patio. Spacious walk-in laundry room-pantry combo allows for extra storage. Grand master bedroom with dual windows and master bath with extra storage space. Non-master bedrooms too have good size closets. House location is great with quick access to I-35W, Hwy 287, Heritage Trace Pkwy, local businesses, Keller, and quick short drive to Peterson elementary. Don't miss this superb house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 Manassas Road have any available units?
9608 Manassas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9608 Manassas Road have?
Some of 9608 Manassas Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 Manassas Road currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Manassas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Manassas Road pet-friendly?
No, 9608 Manassas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9608 Manassas Road offer parking?
Yes, 9608 Manassas Road offers parking.
Does 9608 Manassas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 Manassas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Manassas Road have a pool?
No, 9608 Manassas Road does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Manassas Road have accessible units?
No, 9608 Manassas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Manassas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9608 Manassas Road has units with dishwashers.

