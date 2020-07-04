9533 Fair Haven Street

Amenities

Light and airy one story home at The Landing, a waterfront community with laid back lake lifestyle and community amenities. Three bedrooms, two car rear entry garage, fresh interior paint, newly installed carpet in the secondary bedrooms, ceramic wood look flooring, appliances are included, ADT alarm system, lovely home with side patio. The HOA takes care of the mowing, you care for the flower beds. Absolutely no smoking on the property (inside or outside). Listing Broker is the Owner. Please find application details at Go4Rent.com.