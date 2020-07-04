All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9533 Fair Haven Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9533 Fair Haven Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:00 AM

9533 Fair Haven Street

9533 Fair Haven St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9533 Fair Haven St, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Light and airy one story home at The Landing, a waterfront community with laid back lake lifestyle and community amenities. Three bedrooms, two car rear entry garage, fresh interior paint, newly installed carpet in the secondary bedrooms, ceramic wood look flooring, appliances are included, ADT alarm system, lovely home with side patio. The HOA takes care of the mowing, you care for the flower beds. Absolutely no smoking on the property (inside or outside). Listing Broker is the Owner. Please find application details at Go4Rent.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 Fair Haven Street have any available units?
9533 Fair Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9533 Fair Haven Street have?
Some of 9533 Fair Haven Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9533 Fair Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
9533 Fair Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 Fair Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 9533 Fair Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9533 Fair Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 9533 Fair Haven Street offers parking.
Does 9533 Fair Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9533 Fair Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 Fair Haven Street have a pool?
No, 9533 Fair Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 9533 Fair Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 9533 Fair Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 Fair Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9533 Fair Haven Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University