Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

9532 Tomahawk Trail

9532 Tomahawk Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9532 Tomahawk Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute as a button. Super clean and pretty 3 beds 2 bath house in Keller ISD. Stone elevation. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Upgraded title in all wet area. No carpet in the house. New quartz countertops. Modern and stylish bathroom and light fixture. The master suite is split from secondary bedrooms. Open patio in the back yard. Great location, walk to Keller Central High School. Convenient for shopping and commute. House is ready for immediate move in. This one won't last long. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9532 Tomahawk Trail have any available units?
9532 Tomahawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9532 Tomahawk Trail have?
Some of 9532 Tomahawk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9532 Tomahawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9532 Tomahawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9532 Tomahawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9532 Tomahawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9532 Tomahawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9532 Tomahawk Trail offers parking.
Does 9532 Tomahawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9532 Tomahawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9532 Tomahawk Trail have a pool?
No, 9532 Tomahawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9532 Tomahawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 9532 Tomahawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9532 Tomahawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9532 Tomahawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

