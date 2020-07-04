9532 Tomahawk Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute as a button. Super clean and pretty 3 beds 2 bath house in Keller ISD. Stone elevation. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. Upgraded title in all wet area. No carpet in the house. New quartz countertops. Modern and stylish bathroom and light fixture. The master suite is split from secondary bedrooms. Open patio in the back yard. Great location, walk to Keller Central High School. Convenient for shopping and commute. House is ready for immediate move in. This one won't last long. Schedule your showing today.