9433 Cypress Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Nothing short of Gorgeous! This home has everything and is located in Summer Creek Ranch with a community waterpark. Grand stone fireplace, SS appliances, granite, high end ceramic tile, wood floors, upstairs game room with bar and fridge. Stylish Bloomfield Homes deluxe kitchen featuring gas cooktop and upgraded white custom cabinetry. Home has 3 car garage with painted floor. Mud room with built in hutch. Extremely energy efficient. Large backyard with covered patio and front balcony. Well cared for home that is Move-In-Ready!