Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Adorable totally updated lake home. Beautiful hardwood, open kitchen, living, dining with lots of windows to enjoy the lake. Mud room, utility room off of carport. Back patio and huge wood deck at front for terrific lake views. Wake up to beautiful sunrises and enjoy lake side sunsets. Great location with easy access to highway and downtown. Lots of wild life. It is like being on vacation every day!