Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9312 Liberty Crossing Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:01 PM

9312 Liberty Crossing Drive

9312 Liberty Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9312 Liberty Crossing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Great home in great neighborhood! Near highway 287 (81) and new commercial development. 4 miles to Alliance Town Center. 9 miles to business park around Alliance Airport (route 170 and 35W). Open concept kitchen to family room with bar & dining area. Game room between two guest rooms. Master suite separate from guest rooms. Community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive have any available units?
9312 Liberty Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive have?
Some of 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Liberty Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Liberty Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

