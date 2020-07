Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderful 4-2-2 family brick super clean with fresh paint and new floors. This home has a sprinkler system, 2 inch wood blinds and is located in an established neighborhood. The home offers an open floor plan and the master bedroom is split off from the other bedrooms, it features dual sinks, separate shower, huge walk in closet, and a nice garden tub to soak in. This is a 1 story family home with hard surface floors throughout. Great for allergy and kids!