All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9213 Vineyard Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9213 Vineyard Lane
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:48 AM

9213 Vineyard Lane

9213 Vineyard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9213 Vineyard Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Summer Creek Ranch. Move-in ready 3-2-2 single family home in a well established neighborhood. Home provides open floor plan with high ceilings and abundance of natural lights with plenty of windows. Located in a prime location. Walking distance to N Crowley High school, parks, and short drive to Chisholm Trl Pkwy, coffee shops, entertainment & shopping centers. Community offers swimming pool and park. LEASE REQUIREMENTS:18+ MUST COMPLETE APPLICATION AND FEE APPLIED. HOUSEHOLD GROSS INCOME 3X THE RENT, CLEAN BACKGROUND AND DECENT CREDITS. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. STABLE JOB. INCOME AND JOB MUST VERIFIED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT TO MOVE IN. PET IS CASE BY CASE, NONREFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
9213 Vineyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9213 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 9213 Vineyard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9213 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Vineyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9213 Vineyard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9213 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9213 Vineyard Lane offers parking.
Does 9213 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Vineyard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9213 Vineyard Lane has a pool.
Does 9213 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 9213 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9213 Vineyard Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University