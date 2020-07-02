921 E Tucker St

Amenities

This beauty is located in historic Union Depot neighborhood. Walk up to picture large porch with a swing. The entryway gives way to a tiled living and dinning area. The lovely kitchen features all black appliances and granite countertops. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a nice sized master bath with double sinks. In addition there are two more bedrooms, guest bathroom and laundry room. A large backyard with room for gardening and a detached garage makes this gem a must see. To schedule a view log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457