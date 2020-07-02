All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 921 E Tucker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
921 E Tucker St
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:21 PM

921 E Tucker St

921 E Tucker St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

921 E Tucker St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Historic Southside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beauty is located in historic Union Depot neighborhood. Walk up to picture large porch with a swing. The entryway gives way to a tiled living and dinning area. The lovely kitchen features all black appliances and granite countertops. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a nice sized master bath with double sinks. In addition there are two more bedrooms, guest bathroom and laundry room. A large backyard with room for gardening and a detached garage makes this gem a must see. To schedule a view log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 E Tucker St have any available units?
921 E Tucker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 E Tucker St have?
Some of 921 E Tucker St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 E Tucker St currently offering any rent specials?
921 E Tucker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 E Tucker St pet-friendly?
No, 921 E Tucker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 921 E Tucker St offer parking?
Yes, 921 E Tucker St offers parking.
Does 921 E Tucker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 E Tucker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 E Tucker St have a pool?
No, 921 E Tucker St does not have a pool.
Does 921 E Tucker St have accessible units?
No, 921 E Tucker St does not have accessible units.
Does 921 E Tucker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 E Tucker St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University