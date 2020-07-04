9209 Goldenview Dr

Amenities

Great 3/2 in the Heritage Glenn area of Fort Worth! - Beautiful 3/2/2 that boasts an open floor plan with wood like tile, carpet, ceramic tile. Gorgeous chef style kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and designer back splash. All bedrooms are large with walk in closets and the master bathroom features a separate tub and shower. This home is located on a quiet street in the sought out Heritage Glenn Addition area. This home won't last long! Come check it out today. Property available January 2020!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



