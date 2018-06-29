9208 Vineyard Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bloomfield built brick & stone home that is move-in ready on interior lot this home has a covered patio, is fully landscaped with a privacy fence. Open dining, living and kitchen with natural sunlight. Wood flooring in all living spaces and kitchen, ceramic tile in the bathrooms with carpet in the bedrooms. Large open kitchen featuring stainless appliances, large island with breakfast bar and gas fixtures create the perfect space. Split master with large walk-in closet, garden tub plus walk-in shower. Large secondary bedrooms plus a study that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Covered back patio creates another outdoor living area. Amazing community area with lap pool, water park with slides & kiddie play pool!