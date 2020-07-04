9153 Odeum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous single story 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring gleaming wood-like floors, crown molding and tons of natural light! Gourmet kitchen boasts wonderful granite counters, SS appliances, island and breakfast nook. Master Suite complete with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, window seat and walk in closet! Fenced backyard with covered patio - perfect for a relaxing night at home! This one won't last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,715, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,715, Available 7-5-19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.