Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:50 PM

9153 Odeum Drive

9153 Odeum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9153 Odeum Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous single story 3 bed, 2 bath home featuring gleaming wood-like floors, crown molding and tons of natural light! Gourmet kitchen boasts wonderful granite counters, SS appliances, island and breakfast nook. Master Suite complete with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, window seat and walk in closet! Fenced backyard with covered patio - perfect for a relaxing night at home! This one won't last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,715, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,715, Available 7-5-19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9153 Odeum Drive have any available units?
9153 Odeum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9153 Odeum Drive have?
Some of 9153 Odeum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9153 Odeum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9153 Odeum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9153 Odeum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9153 Odeum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9153 Odeum Drive offer parking?
No, 9153 Odeum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9153 Odeum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9153 Odeum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9153 Odeum Drive have a pool?
No, 9153 Odeum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9153 Odeum Drive have accessible units?
No, 9153 Odeum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9153 Odeum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9153 Odeum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

