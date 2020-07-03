All apartments in Fort Worth
9137 Peace Street

9137 Peace Street · No Longer Available
Location

9137 Peace Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
on-site laundry
This Gorgeous home is in move in conditions and located in Keller ISD!!! So much to offer a new family. Large open floor plan with 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 living and 2 dining Dream kitchen with center island, built in desk, granite counter tops, Tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room with built in shelves. Light and bright with oversized windows, built in cabinets, New carpet ! Fenced back yard with large recently painted wood deck. Master suite has large windows, walk in closet, Garden Tub with separate shower and double sink vanity.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 9137 Peace Street have any available units?
9137 Peace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9137 Peace Street have?
Some of 9137 Peace Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9137 Peace Street currently offering any rent specials?
9137 Peace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9137 Peace Street pet-friendly?
No, 9137 Peace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9137 Peace Street offer parking?
No, 9137 Peace Street does not offer parking.
Does 9137 Peace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9137 Peace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9137 Peace Street have a pool?
No, 9137 Peace Street does not have a pool.
Does 9137 Peace Street have accessible units?
No, 9137 Peace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9137 Peace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9137 Peace Street does not have units with dishwashers.

