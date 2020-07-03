9137 Peace Street

Amenities

This Gorgeous home is in move in conditions and located in Keller ISD!!! So much to offer a new family. Large open floor plan with 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 living and 2 dining Dream kitchen with center island, built in desk, granite counter tops, Tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room with built in shelves. Light and bright with oversized windows, built in cabinets, New carpet ! Fenced back yard with large recently painted wood deck. Master suite has large windows, walk in closet, Garden Tub with separate shower and double sink vanity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.