9133 Sun Haven Way

Incredible home on a corner lot in the sought-after Valley Brook neighborhood of Fort Worth! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with plenty of room! Features include a ton of natural light, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and counter space, with a window over the kitchen sink, new ceiling fans, interior paint, and spacious rooms! This centrally located home doubles as an ideal place for entertaining as well as access to the community pool, parks, and playgrounds! This one won't last long - come see this gem today!



DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now



