Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:36 PM

9120 Saint Kitts Rd

9120 Saint Kitts Road · No Longer Available
Location

9120 Saint Kitts Road, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. Over sized living area with open concept to kitchen and dining area with a breakfast bar! Nice split bedroom arrangement, and fenced backyard! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ldEyA2PN2j&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 Saint Kitts Rd have any available units?
9120 Saint Kitts Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9120 Saint Kitts Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Saint Kitts Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 Saint Kitts Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9120 Saint Kitts Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9120 Saint Kitts Rd offer parking?
No, 9120 Saint Kitts Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9120 Saint Kitts Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 Saint Kitts Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 Saint Kitts Rd have a pool?
No, 9120 Saint Kitts Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9120 Saint Kitts Rd have accessible units?
No, 9120 Saint Kitts Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 Saint Kitts Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9120 Saint Kitts Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9120 Saint Kitts Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9120 Saint Kitts Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

