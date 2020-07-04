9120 Gristmill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful MOVE IN READY Brick house in GlenMills! Located in Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD, this house features 4 Bedrooms & two Dining areas! NEW LAMINATED FLOORS in entrance and living, tiles in the kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms. Fabulous Kitchen with appliances and a Pantry! Master bedroom with walk in closet. Convenient to Business 287, Loop 820 and 35W. 25-30 min from Alliance Airport or Down town Fort Worth!

Pets are considered case by case basis. No cats only dogs allowed. Listing agent is related to landlord.