9091 River Trails Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious, open concept home in sought after Lakes of River Trails South. Jogging trails and private pond for fishing or rowing. Yard care included in your rent! Over 2000 SF includes 3 bedrooms PLUS a study AND formal dining room. Master boasts huge walk-in closet, double vanities and garden tub with separate shower. Great kitchen with granite counters and an island and lots of cabinetry. Nice stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator for tenant's use. Pretty wood laminate and tile throughout. No carpet. Oversized laundry room. Shaded, fenced backyard features an open patio and storage building. PETS: Only 1 or 2 small dogs, under 30 pounds (no aggressive breeds) Non-refundable pet fee: $300 per pet