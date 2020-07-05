All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:03 AM

9091 River Trails Boulevard

Location

9091 River Trails Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, open concept home in sought after Lakes of River Trails South. Jogging trails and private pond for fishing or rowing. Yard care included in your rent! Over 2000 SF includes 3 bedrooms PLUS a study AND formal dining room. Master boasts huge walk-in closet, double vanities and garden tub with separate shower. Great kitchen with granite counters and an island and lots of cabinetry. Nice stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator for tenant's use. Pretty wood laminate and tile throughout. No carpet. Oversized laundry room. Shaded, fenced backyard features an open patio and storage building. PETS: Only 1 or 2 small dogs, under 30 pounds (no aggressive breeds) Non-refundable pet fee: $300 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9091 River Trails Boulevard have any available units?
9091 River Trails Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9091 River Trails Boulevard have?
Some of 9091 River Trails Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9091 River Trails Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9091 River Trails Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9091 River Trails Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9091 River Trails Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9091 River Trails Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9091 River Trails Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9091 River Trails Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9091 River Trails Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9091 River Trails Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9091 River Trails Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9091 River Trails Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9091 River Trails Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9091 River Trails Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9091 River Trails Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

