909 Poncho Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-in ready Four bedroom, 1-story in desirable Sendera Ranch. Numerous upgrades include brand new granite counter tops, a custom glass subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood like flooring in the living areas, kitchen, and bathrooms. The open concept between the living room, kitchen, and eating area is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Huge master bedroom with an over-sized walk in closet, dual sinks, and separate tub and shower. Sendera Ranch residents enjoy three resort style pools, miles of walking trails, and catch and release ponds. Located in Northwest ISD with on-site middle and elementary. Large Backyard.