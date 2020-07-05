All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 909 Poncho Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
909 Poncho Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:00 AM

909 Poncho Lane

909 Poncho Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

909 Poncho Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready Four bedroom, 1-story in desirable Sendera Ranch. Numerous upgrades include brand new granite counter tops, a custom glass subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood like flooring in the living areas, kitchen, and bathrooms. The open concept between the living room, kitchen, and eating area is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Huge master bedroom with an over-sized walk in closet, dual sinks, and separate tub and shower. Sendera Ranch residents enjoy three resort style pools, miles of walking trails, and catch and release ponds. Located in Northwest ISD with on-site middle and elementary. Large Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Poncho Lane have any available units?
909 Poncho Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Poncho Lane have?
Some of 909 Poncho Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Poncho Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Poncho Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Poncho Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 Poncho Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 909 Poncho Lane offer parking?
Yes, 909 Poncho Lane offers parking.
Does 909 Poncho Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Poncho Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Poncho Lane have a pool?
Yes, 909 Poncho Lane has a pool.
Does 909 Poncho Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Poncho Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Poncho Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Poncho Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University