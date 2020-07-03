All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9048 Napa Valley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9048 Napa Valley Trail
Last updated July 20 2019 at 2:49 PM

9048 Napa Valley Trail

9048 Napa Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9048 Napa Valley Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 3 bedrooms in the acclaimed Keller ISD. 2 living area.Ceramic tile in baths with dual rectangle sinks in the master AND hall bath All counter tops are granite with subway tile back splash in kitchen. Master has walk-in closet. Lots of crown molding. 2 inch blinds in all windows.updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Large backyard! Refrigerator included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. 2 year initial lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9048 Napa Valley Trail have any available units?
9048 Napa Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9048 Napa Valley Trail have?
Some of 9048 Napa Valley Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9048 Napa Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9048 Napa Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9048 Napa Valley Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9048 Napa Valley Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9048 Napa Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9048 Napa Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 9048 Napa Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9048 Napa Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9048 Napa Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 9048 Napa Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9048 Napa Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 9048 Napa Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9048 Napa Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9048 Napa Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University