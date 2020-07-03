9048 Napa Valley Trail

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 3 bedrooms in the acclaimed Keller ISD. 2 living area.Ceramic tile in baths with dual rectangle sinks in the master AND hall bath All counter tops are granite with subway tile back splash in kitchen. Master has walk-in closet. Lots of crown molding. 2 inch blinds in all windows.updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Large backyard! Refrigerator included. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. 2 year initial lease required.