Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Fort Worth! Interior features new paint through out. Stained concrete flooring through out all rooms and living areas. Large living area with fire place. Formal dining area. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and FRIDGE included! Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, separate shower and tub. Spacious spare bedrooms. Fenced yard with covered patio and sitting area. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping. NO PETS.