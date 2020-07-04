All apartments in Fort Worth
9013 Noontide Drive

9013 Noontide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9013 Noontide Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Parks at Boat Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths with a nice size Kitchen and Breakfast Area opening up to the LARGE LIVING ROOM. This home is very clean and well kept with a STORAGE BUILDING in the Back Yard. JUST PAINTED and NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT the home, SPRINKLER SYSTEM just installed for easy maintenance. All schools are within blocks of the home for easy access. No Pets Allowed.

The Owner is a Licensed Texas Realtor
Leasees and Leasee's agent to review and Sign Exhibit A in the Transaction Desk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Noontide Drive have any available units?
9013 Noontide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9013 Noontide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Noontide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Noontide Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9013 Noontide Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9013 Noontide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9013 Noontide Drive offers parking.
Does 9013 Noontide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 Noontide Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Noontide Drive have a pool?
No, 9013 Noontide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9013 Noontide Drive have accessible units?
No, 9013 Noontide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Noontide Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 Noontide Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 Noontide Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9013 Noontide Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

