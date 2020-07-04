9013 Noontide Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

READY for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths with a nice size Kitchen and Breakfast Area opening up to the LARGE LIVING ROOM. This home is very clean and well kept with a STORAGE BUILDING in the Back Yard. JUST PAINTED and NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT the home, SPRINKLER SYSTEM just installed for easy maintenance. All schools are within blocks of the home for easy access. No Pets Allowed.



The Owner is a Licensed Texas Realtor

Leasees and Leasee's agent to review and Sign Exhibit A in the Transaction Desk