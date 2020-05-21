9009 Weller Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gehan Home with lovely finish. Home offers Optional Formal Living or Dining Room. Optional Study features lovely glass pane French Doors for excellent first impression of home! Continue to the Spacious kitchen featuring Island, Granite Counters, SS Appliances & plentiful cabinets. Kitchen is open to Breakfast nook & Family Room. Perfect for entertaining & quality Family time! Split bedrooms provide privacy for Master Suite and secondary bedrooms. Nice backyard w Covered Patio. Community Park and Pool is just around the corner. Owner pays HOA membership. Applicant should verify schools for recent boundary changes.