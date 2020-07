Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Lovely Energy Star Qualified 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath in Heritage! Located in Keller ISD, this Brick & Stone Beauty features a Study, Formal Dining, and Game & Media Rooms. Radiant Barrier Decking, Surround Sound and an Oversized Patio are just a few of the upgrades. Fabulous Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, SS Appliances and an Eat at Island. The Master Retreat boasts a Bay Window, Sitting area and a Texas-sized Bath. Jet Tub included!